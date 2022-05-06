Maragheh, shining gem of East Azarbaijan tourism industry

Several historical domes, mausoleums, pilgrimage sites, mosques, bridges, castles, bathhouses and museums have turned Maragheh county into an exceptional point in tourism industry.

Maragheh city with green gardens and historical monuments is an ancient capital of several governments in Iran, where shined during the Medes empire and Ilkhanate dynasty.



The burgeoning era of Maragheh happened during Hulagu Khan, a Mongol ruler, when the city was turned into a glorious capital thanks to efforts made by Nasir al-Din al-Tusi, a Persian polymath.

The Maragheh Observatory, an astronomical observatory established in 1259 CE under the patronage of Hulagu Khan and the management of Nasir al-Din al-Tusi, is a reminder of golden age of Maragheh county.

The Maragheh Observatory is a pattern for many well-known astronomical observatories from China to Europe and the US. Statistics prove that the observatory has been one of the most visited touristic attractions in East Azarbaijan province.

There are also historical towers and domes dating back to pre-Islamic and post-Islamic eras. Domes of Ghaffariyeh, Kabud, and Sorkh as well as the spherical tower, which date back to Seljuk and Ilkhanid eras, attract many Iranian and foreign tourists each year.



Historical mosques with Islamic and Iranian architectures from Seljuk period to Qajar era prove the historical civilization of Maragheh county, which is combined with art and religious teachings.

Mehr temple is situated in the Verjuy Village, where the devotees to Mithraism created the worshiping place by cutting a huge rock under the ground.

The lkhanid Museum along with other museums attract thousands of visitors annually, who are keen on knowing history and culture of ancient people.



Mausoleum of prominent poet Roknoddin Abolhassan Maraghi also known as Ohadi Maraghehei is among the tourist attractions of Maragheh county.

Dried fruits, honey and soap as well as several handicrafts such as kilim, carpet and pottery are among souvenirs of Maragheh county.

Maragheh city is located around 250 kilometers south of Tabriz, capital city of Azarbaijan province.

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish