Five power plants to join Iran gas network in 5 months

Speaking to IRNA, Jalal Nour-Mousavi said three power plants in Zanjan, Kerman and Qeshm in west, southeast and south of the country respectively will join gas network in next few days.

Also, another power plant in Khuzestan, southwest Iran, and the other one in Chabahar, southeast country, will be connected to national gas network in last days of July and in autumn sequentially, the official noted.

Statistics show that Iran with development of its gas fields, South Pars in particular, has the capacity of refining over one billion cubic meters of gas in a day; and the country is the world third gas producer.

At present, more than 1,200 Iranian cities have been connected to country’s gas network which shows that 98.4 percent of cities have enjoyed gas delivery.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the number of power plants which have joined the gas network has increased by 380 percent.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish