Raisi congratulates Hungarian president-elect, PM on election

In his congratulation message to Novak, President Raisi said that the constructive, growing ties between the two countries pave the way for outlining higher goals in line with strengthening the friendly link between the two nations.

Raisi expressed hope that Iran and Hungary could deepen their relationship given their shared political determination.

In a separate message to Orbán, Raisi congratulated his reelection and highlighted implementation of the agreements reached during the joint economic commission meeting.

