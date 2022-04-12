Official hails Iran-Hungary scientific cooperation grounds

Speaking in a meeting with Hungarian Ambassador to Iran Zoltán Varga-Haszonits, Negahdari referred to the long-term diplomatic relations between the two countries and hoped for developing all-out relations in the near future.

He also called for activating cooperation in economic, trade, industrial, and scientific fields.

He described presence of about 2,500 Iranian students in Hungary as an indication of scientific cooperation ground.

Meanwhile, Varga-Haszonits hoped for developing relations with Iran.

He called for exchanging experiences in the field of research.

9376**9417

