Culture min. says today’s world in need of Saadi’s humane messages

In a message to the closing ceremony of the Week of Saadi held in the poet’s mausoleum on Sunday in Shiraz, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeli said that the humane and moral messages of Saadi can draw attention in today’s world that is weary of violence and extremism.

Saadi stood against the oppressors and believed in serving people and people’s rule, the minister said.

He added that Saadi and the other Shirazi poet of the 14th century – Hafez – were concerned about free man and unhappy with the oppression against the people of their time.

Both of them hated lying and hypocrisy and underscored elevation of human and freedom of human thought, Esmaeli continued.

Saadi’s political teachings include expanding justice, beseeching people of wisdom and thinkers for help, qualifying authorities and officials before appointment, cautious thinking against the foe, and keeping away from the biased.

