Iran FM hosts Norway State Secretary in Tehran

In the meeting, Amirabdollahian described Iran-Norway political relations dating back to 115 years ago as important support for bilateral ties.

Amirabdollahian noted that promotion of parliamentary, trade, and political ties is a measure of importance.

He further said that participation of Iranian nationals residing in Norway in different scientific, economic, and political scenes is a valuable capital for fostering bilateral cooperation.

Also, the Iranian foreign minister elaborated on Islamic Republic’s stance on regional developments including security in the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Ukraine.

For his part, the Norwegian part said development of diplomatic contacts with the Islamic Republic of Iran is among priorities of his country’s foreign policy.

Thune also talked of Norway’s stance on developments in Ukraine and Afghanistan.

The Norwegian deputy foreign minister noted his country welcomes boost in ties with Iran.

Further, he once again extended the invitation to the Iranian foreign minister to visit Norway to hold bilateral talks and attend Oslo meeting.

At the end of the talks, the two sides also exchanged views about continuation of political consultations for enhancing mutual understanding and interactions.

