Holy Quds is a pivotal issue for all Muslims: Iran’s envoy

In an exclusive interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mana TV on Friday, Mehdi Sobhani said recognition of the World Quds day, the last Friday of Ramadan month, opened eyes to the victory of the oppressed and those deprived of their rights and standing against the oppressor.

The Holy Quds has been a pivot for us all to gather around and direct all our efforts towards, Sobhani noted, adding that the Axis of Resistance believed that all its efforts should be focused against the Zionist regime’s occupation and against those who want normalization with this regime.

He also touched upon the war in Yemen, saying that Yemeni people should determine their own fate and those who are oppressing them should let them live in peace and welfare.

On the talks to remove US sanctions against Iran, Sobhani said that the US was delaying making decision because Iran didn’t walk back its rightful demands.

He also noted that the Zionist lobby and its mercenaries in the region think that the nuclear deal is an obstacle against their interests, thus they spare no efforts to obstruct the deal.

Asked about Iran-Syria ties, the ambassador said that the ties are strategic in some areas and expanding in others.

Iran and Syria have had big achievements in fighting terrorism and this fight will be continue until the Takfiri terrorism is defeated, he added.

