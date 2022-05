President Raisi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the rallies in Tehran to commemorate the World Quds Day.

The president said that the message of this presence is that today the young Palestinian people and the Axis of Resistance hold the upper hand.

He noted that based on divine promises by the God and his messenger Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the liberation of Quds is definite.

