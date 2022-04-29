Int’l Quds Day commemorated in Damascus

The rallying people waved the flags of the Axis of Resistance countries and chanted slogans in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in the fight against the occupying regime of Tel Aviv, according to Syrian official SANA news agency.

They underlined the need for the freedom of the Palestinian occupied lands.

A number of Syrian officials, party leaders, clergies and a number of representatives from Damascus-based foreign diplomatic missions were present at the rallies.

The participants issued a statement in which they stressed that there is no solution to the Palestinian issue but resistance.

