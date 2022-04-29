International Quds Day commemorated in China

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, meanwhile, sponsored various cultural programs, including recitation of poems, and literary prose pieces, playing documentary films, songs and lectures.

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh was one of the speakers in the ceremony, who asked for the liberation of the occupied lands of the Palestinians from the reign of the usurper and criminal Zionist regime.

The embassy, meanwhile, sponsored a webinar on the occasion of the International Quds Day, in which the ambassador and a number of Chinese Muslim intellectuals participated.

