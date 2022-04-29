Intl. resistance movement growing day by day: IRGC Quds Force chief

Addressing people in the International Quds Day rally at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province, Qa’ani underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran backs any resistance front in the face of the Zionist regime.

The International Quds Day is one of the best days of any year for Muslims, he said, noting that late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini designated the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as the Quds Day, because the late Imam was the frontrunner in standing against the child-killing regime.

Imam Khomeini’s sole was supporting the oppressed Palestinian people even before the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the commander added.

An ancient country with thousand years of history has been usurped by the Zionists, because Britain wanted to get rid of these sinister people, but they could not form a united nation due to their discrimination and social class differences, he argued.

The US and the UK supported the regime, but Islamic scholars and vigilant people continued glorious resistance against the Zionists, Qa’ani said.

The Quds Force commander urged Muslims to reveal the criminal regime’s weakness, especially when it comes to the regime’s military power in facing the resistance movement.

Pointing to sacrifices made by resistance fighters in Lebanon, he noted that in every confrontation, the Hezbollah movement has inflicted humiliation to the Zionist regime.

The days of the Zionist regime are numbered, while the resistance front is getting more power to free Palestine and return Palestinians, he mentioned.

