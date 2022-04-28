Int’l conference on Palestinian intifada held in Tehran

The conference is held on the eve of the World Quds Day which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

The conference entitled "Presenting the Report on the Latest Status of the Glorious Resistance of the Palestinian People" was participated by Khalil al-Hayya, a distinguished leader of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

The meeting is also attended by a group of senior Palestinian analysts and activists.

Other guests include Osama Hamdan, the former representative of the Hamas movement in Lebanon, and Khaled Qudumi, the representative of the Hamas movement in Tehran.

During the opening remarks, Hossein Rooyvaran, an expert on Palestinian affairs, said, “We need to know where we are and where we want to go. Today, we need all Islamic groups to take a unified stance and action. Imam Khomeini (RA) raised this issue from the very beginning as a strategy for the liberation of Palestine.”

He added, “What has happened today is that Islamic school of thought has prevailed over others in Palestine and the situation is completely different. In contrast, the Zionist enemy has failed in its attempt to create a homogeneous society, a society that is on the verge of collapse and severe fragmentation.”

