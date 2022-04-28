Cleric stresses need for supporting Al-Quds

Mamousta Abolsalam Imami expressed support for the Palestinian Intifada (uprising) against the Israeli regime, and said that the Palestinian issue must remain a top priority for the Islamic world.

In an interview with IRNA, he said that the Islamic nations are determined to fight the Zionist regime through their participation in International Quds Day rallies at the time when the regime is trying to cover up its crimes by normalizing ties with some regional countries.

Abolsalam Imami criticized Western countries for adopting a double-standard approach towards human rights issues and denounced them for keeping silent on Israel’s numerous crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In the southern city of Zahedan, Friday Prayers Imam of Sunnis Molavai Mohammad Ali Shahnavazi also spoke to IRNA about the significance of the annual Quds Day and support for Palestinians.

He said that the destruction of the Zionist regime and saving Al-Quds rely on unity, strength and dignity of the Islamic world.

He criticized some Islamic countries for remaining silent on Israeli crimes against Palestinians over the past decades, while Iran has maintained its support for the Palestinian people.

He also said that the Sunni people in Iran will have an active participation in International Quds Day rallies this Friday.

