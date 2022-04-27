Iran president stresses strategic relations with China

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with Chinese Minister of Defense General Wei Fenghe, the president said that implementing a comprehensive 25-year cooperation agreement with China is high on the agenda.

Raisi noted that the developments in the region and globally unveil more than ever the significance of strategic cooperation between Iran and China.

He reiterated that fighting against unilateralism and creating stability and order is possible through the cooperation of independent countries.

The Chinese minister of defense, for his part, hailed the expansion of relations between Iran and China, noting that further enhanced relations between the two countries in today’s most critical situation of the world and the region could create security.

Wei said that Iran and China can cooperate in all international matters and help the promotion of peace and stability in the world.

He noted that unilateralism is the main obstacle to the sustainable economic growth of the world.

