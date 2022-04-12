Supreme Leader: Despite US desire, Palestinian cause is becoming increasingly emphasized every day

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting with the government officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tenth day of the auspicious month of Ramadan.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei reiterated that the negotiations are going well in Vienna and the US has failed to adhere to its promises in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and is now stuck in a dead-end.

According to his official website Khamenei.ir, he said "Palestine is alive. Despite US and its cohorts’ policies and desire to push the Palestinian cause into oblivion and make the people of the world forget there was a land called Palestine and a nation called Palestinian, the Palestinian cause is becoming increasingly emphasized every day.

Today the Palestinian youth living inside the 1948 borders, in the heart of the occupied Palestine, have risen up are striving, and this will definitely continue. Based on the divine promise, victory will be for the people of Palestine.



I have a word with the Saudis, and I give this council out of good will for them. Why are you continuing a war you're certain you won’t win? With the endeavors, initiative and courage of Yemen’s people and leaders, there's no possibility of you wining. Find a way out of this war.



Regarding the JCPOA, the US broke their promises and now they're stuck in having broken their commitments. They have reached a dead end while Iran is not in such a situation.



​In organizing the work to be done, government officials mustn’t delay work waiting for the results of the nuclear talks at all and they should move on. It shouldn't be that if the talks have positive, somewhat positive or negative results, it hinders your work. Continue your work."

