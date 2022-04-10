Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 10

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran-EAEU trade up 66%: IRICA

Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) traded over 13.12 million tons of commodities worth $5.64 billion during the year to March 20, indicating a 51 percent rise in weight, and 66 percent growth in value.

Announcing the above, Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), said, Iran exported 2.77 million tons of goods, valued at $1.63 billion, to EAEU countries during the said period.

-- INSTC to cut transit costs, time by 30%: TPO head

The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said that activation of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) would reduce transportation costs and time from Eurasia to the Persian Gulf countries and India by 30 percent.

Alireza Peyman-Pak said the above in a meeting with Minister of Eurasian Economic Council Sergei Glazyev in Moscow as a part of President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi’s efforts to accelerate making free trade agreement with Eurasia.

-- Development of eco lodges to improve rural tourism in Hamedan Province

Tourism can be a significant revenue source and major driver of economic growth for many a region in Iran.In the past couple of years, however, Iran’s tourism sector has been heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and measures introduced to contain its spread. It caused many restaurants, hotels, eco lodges, and even handicraft workshops to close down. The western province of Hamedan is no exception in this regard, Mehr News Agency wrote.

Fortunately, the number of tourists arrived in the province increased significantly during the recent Nouroz holidays (March 21-April 2).

-- Tehran Air Pollution Hazardous

The Iranian capital Tehran’s real-time air quality index is in the red zone. Tehran Air Quality Control Company said on Saturday that the index was 177 which is unhealthy for all groups.

It advised people with heart or lung disease, the elderly and children to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities, and others to reduce them. The Iranian capital had the worst air quality index in the world on Friday followed by Beijing and Pakistan’s Lahore. Droughts in the Middle East region and dust storms coming from the west have contributed to the growing air pollution problem in Iran.

-- Iran’s Spectacular Nuclear Progress

The spectacular progress of Iran’s peaceful nuclear projects in spite of the hurdles placed in its way by the US – the world’s most dangerously nuclear-armed country – and the nuclear terrorism of the illegal Zionist entity, Israel, has astounded friends and foes alike.

While countries friendly to the Islamic Republic have admiration for Iran’s achievements in the interest of peace, development, and eventual independence of the whole region from the West’s hegemony, the enemies are wringing their hands in frustration at their failure to deprive the Iranian people of their inalienable right to enrich uranium for industrial, medicinal, agricultural, and other needs.

-- Iran Football Team to Play New Zealand in Friendly Match

The Iranian national men’s football team will play New Zealand in a friendly match in June in Doha, Qatar. The game will be one of four warm-up matches in the Persian Gulf country.

Director of Iran national football team Hamid Estili had already said they will hold a two-week training camp in Doha in June. Iran was the first Asian team to qualify for the 2022 world cup in Qatar and has topped Asia in the FIFA world rankings well above Japan and South Korea teams.

-- Islamic Revolution Art Week kicks off nationwide

The Islamic Revolution Art Week opened on Saturday in the capitals of 30 provinces across the country. The art week is organized by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization every year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of documentarian Morteza Avini.

He was killed by a landmine in 1993 during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making a documentary about soldiers who were still listed as missing in action.

-- Iran, EAEU stress need to ink free trade agreement by yearend

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are going to upgrade the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) already reached between the two sides to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2022.

The issue was stressed during a meeting between Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak and the minister in charge of economy of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) in Moscow, the TPO portal reported.

-- Folios of rare Quran manuscripts on view at Niavaran complex

Folios of nine rare Quran manuscripts have been put on show in an exhibition at the Niavaran Cultural Historical Complex in northern Tehran.

The exhibit presents a variety of Quranic calligraphy in addition to the other related arts of illumination and bookbinding that were highly practiced between the 10th to 13th centuries AH ( 16th to 19th centuries CE).

The show will be running until the end of the holy month of Ramadan which falls on May 1.

