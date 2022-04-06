Apr 6, 2022, 5:36 PM
Civil aviation authority announces new conditions for passengers wishing to visit Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Spokesman of Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAOI) Mir-Akbar Razavi on Wednesday announced the lifting of the air travel bans for passengers coming from all countries.

Razavi said that the decision has been made during a meeting of Iran's National COVID-19 Task Force.  

He said that a set of rules have also been set out for travelling to Iran which are requiring two doses of COVID-19 vaccine injection and a negative PCR-test for all travelers over 12 years old in order to be able to enter Iran.

The passengers have to take PCR-test within 72 hours before their flight to Iran and at least 14 days needs to be passed since their last inoculation.

