President Pezeshkian arrives in Oman for official visit

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian landed in Muscat on Tuesday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

The president was welcomed at Muscat International Airport by Deputy Prime Minister Shahab bin Tariq Al Said and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Following an official welcome ceremony, the Iranian president is scheduled to hold a private meeting with Sultan Haitham at the Al Alam Palace. The discussions will be followed by a high-level joint meeting between delegations from both countries, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Accompanying the president are several senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Defense Minister Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare Ahmad Meydari, Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak, and Minister of Justice Amin-Hossein Rahimi.

During the visit, Iran and Oman are expected to sign several cooperation agreements and discuss key matters related to infrastructure, maritime affairs, and trade.

Iranian and Omani officials will also discuss regional stability and work towards strengthening peace and confronting Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Pezeshkian has urged neighboring countries to unite against the Israeli regime’s criminal behavior.

The visit follows Sultan Haitham’s state trip to Tehran two years ago, which itself was preceded by the late President Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit to Muscat.

Oman has mediated five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the United States as part of a renewed diplomatic effort that began in April, aiming to find a replacement for the 2015 nuclear agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned during his first term in office.

