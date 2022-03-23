Iran FM, Syrian nat'l security advisor meet in Damascus

Amirabdollahian in the meeting referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s relentless efforts in campaign against terrorism and extremism in the region, and assured the Syrian security advisor about the Islamic Republic of Iran’s continuous support for the Syrian government and nation.

The Syrian president’s national security advisor, Ali Mamlouk, for his part, referred to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s dominant role in strengthening the regional peace and security, especially in campaign against the terrorist groups.

"The unique role played by martyred Major General Qassem Soleimani in that respect is quite respectable," he added.

1424

