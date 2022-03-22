48th Session of Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC begins in Pakistan with Iran’s participation

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran is chairing the Iranian delegation at the two-day conference.

The opening ceremony of the 48th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Islamic countries began with the speech of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is chairing the 48th Ministerial Meeting of OIC member states.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is the special guest of the Pakistani government at the OIC summit today.

The motto of the meeting of Islamic Foreign Ministers is "Building Partnerships for Unity, Justice, and Development.” The event coincides with the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the second international organization after the United Nations, which has 57 members from an Islamic country based on four continents, established in 1969 as the collective voice of the Islamic world and a guarantee to protect and defend their interests.

