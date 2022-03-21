Iranian, Tajik FMs speak over phone on OIC meeting issues

Amirabdollahian initially congratulated the Nowruz New Year and the turn of the solar century, expressing hope that the 15th century an atmosphere free from evil intentions and filled with blessings for the world people and the regional nations and countries will prevail.

He also conveyed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's warm greetings to the president of Tajikistan and renewed Iranian president’s invitation of his Tajik counterpart for an official visit to Iran.

Focusing on the OIC meeting in Pakistan, Amirabdollahian expressed hope that relying on the efforts made by the ECO member countries that organization will serve as a stance for harmony and solidarity of the Islamic Ummah (nation), and refrain from discussing issues that can harm the Islamic unity and cohesion.

Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, for his part, who was speaking from Islamabad during his visit to Pakistan, said he agreed with his Iranian counterpart on the need to preserve Islamic Unity and solidarity at the OIC meeting.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on another upcoming meeting in China on Afghanistan next week.

