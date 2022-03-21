Leader: Economic progress hinges on taking steps to develop knowledge-based economy

During a speech on the first day of the Persian New Year 1401 Solar Hijri calendar (March 21, 2022), Supreme Leader called for taking steps in line with developing knowledge-based economy, noting that knowledge-based economy decreases production costs.

Achieving economic progress hinges on increasing national production, he underlined.

Iranians have chosen to stand against foes, he said, adding that the nation preserves its independence against foreign pressure.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called on all sectors in the society to have unity, sympathy as well as synergy.

Iranians from all walks of life have started their new year with spirituality, he said.

Nowruz is the Iranian New Year, also known as the Persian New Year, which begins on the spring equinox (March 20), marking the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian solar calendar.

The Leader gives annual speech to sets out Iran’s key objectives for the 12 months to come.

During his televised speech to the nation on the occasion of Nowruz and the advent of new Iranian year, Ayatollah Khamenei has chosen “Production: knowledge-Based and Job-Creating” as the slogan of the current year.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s speech was broadcast live on the TV, his official website, and his official pages on social media.

The following are the main points Ayatollah Khamenei stated during this speech according to his official website:

When you look at global events, the Iranian nation’s rightfulness in confronting the Arrogant Powers becomes clearer than ever. Our nation did not choose surrendering to the Arrogant Powers. It chose resistance, independence and internal strength. This was the people's decision.



Look at the case of Afghanistan and how the US withdrew. Firstly, they stayed in Afghanistan for 20 years. What did they do in this oppressed, Muslim country? Then, how did they leave? They created problems for the people and now they are not giving the Afghan people their own money.



Look at the issue of Yemen where these innocent, truly resilient people are being bombarded on a daily basis. Look at what Saudi Arabia does in beheading 80 teenagers and young men in a single day.



The reason we discuss the economy on day first of the year is first due to the importance of the economy; i.e., if economy is joined with justice, the country will truly progress. Second, because we have had a number of economic challenges over the past 10 years that need to be overcome.



The country’s new policies have shown that the country’s economy should not be tied to US sanctions. Despite sanctions, the government has been able to increase foreign trade, sign new regional contracts, and make improvements in the issue of oil and other economic matters.



Of course I am not saying at all that we must not seek to remove sanctions. But we must manage the country in such a way that sanctions cannot inflict a major blow. Sanctions may cause certain harms but they should not be allowed to cause significant harm to the country’s economy.



Now that oil prices are up, two approaches can be adopted with oil revenues. First, with increased foreign revenues, we boost imports to improve people’s welfare. This seems good but wastes our assets. Second, use oil revenues to improve infrastructures and strengthen the economy’s foundation.

7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish