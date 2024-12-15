Israel to deploy remote shooting systems in West Bank: Report

The report was issued by the Israeli Army Radio on Sunday, which said the regime has already begun preparing the required equipment to deploy the watchtowers and systems.

According to the report on Sunday, they will be deployed at the entrances of settler towns.

The measure comes as violence has surged in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, with the Israeli regime intensifying its daily raids against Palestinians across the West Bank.

Early on Sunday, Israeli soldiers conducted fresh raids in various areas of the West Bank, arresting several Palestinians.

9376**4194