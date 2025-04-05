Iran wants dialogue with other countries on equal footing: President

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has once again rejected foreign threats and pressure against Iran, saying the Islamic Republic will interact with other nations based on reciprocity and from an equal position.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with the minister of science, research and technology and his deputies in Tehran on Saturday.

While addressing regional and international issues, the president emphasized that interactions with other countries were central to Iran’s foreign policy.

“The Islamic Republic wants dialogue from an equal position; not that they want to negotiate with Iran on the one hand and threaten it on the other,” Pezeshkian said in reference to the United States and its policy of “maximum pressure” toward Tehran.

“If you want negotiations, what is the point of threatening?” the president rebuked Washington. “Today, America is not only humiliating Iran, but the rest of the world as its behavior contradicts the call for negotiations.”

Over the past couple of months, Pezeshkian has repeatedly said that Iran is ready for indirect negotiations with the United States on equal terms.

He once asked the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to avoid “sanctioning and threatening” if he genuinely seeks “peace and tranquility in the [West Asia] region.”

Meanwhile, Pezeshkian called on the Iranian nation to maintain internal cohesion to foil foreign conspiracies, emphasizing that the people must join hands and work together under Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to overcome the challenges.

4399**4353