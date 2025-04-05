Civil society activists write to the U.N. to protest U.S. threats against Iran

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian civil society has responded to military threats from the United States, emphasizing that, in the event of any attack on Iran, they will defend their country with all their strength, despite differences in opinion or criticism toward the domestic government.

In reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's military threats against Iran, over 300 Iranian civil society activists—including university professors, legal scholars, lawyers, human rights defenders, journalists, and independent political activists—issued a statement addressed to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on April 3, 2025.

In their statement, the activists underscored Iran’s historical experiences with war. “We have endured eight years of war against Saddam Hussein’s regime, which was supported by world powers even when it resorted to chemical attacks. Many people still suffer the consequences of those chemical assaults, supplied by the German government.”

“This war was not merely against Saddam’s regime; he acted as a proxy force serving both Eastern and Western powers, receiving weapons and political backing. We have experienced the hardships of war and do not wish to fight again. While Iran has not initiated wars in the past century, history demonstrates that the nation will resist any foreign invasions with all its strength.”

The activists also referred to the perspectives of domestic critics regarding democracy and foreign interference, stating, “While we criticize the government and its policies, we firmly believe that Iran’s independence, security, and democracy should be determined by its people, free from foreign interference.”

“Democracy cannot be imposed by foreign powers that openly support tyranny and back the criminal regime of Israel,” the statement added.

Expressing concerns about global peace, the activists said, “We are not only worried about Iran but also about world peace.”

The statement further highlighted that, over the past year and a half, the Israeli regime has violated numerous human rights norms, international humanitarian law, and fundamental values of peace, democracy, and humanity. These violations have been supported by the United States and some European governments, which undermines the credibility of international institutions, it added.

Iranian civil society also raised concerns about the rhetoric and actions of the Trump administration. Despite campaign claims of promoting peace, the administration has resorted to militaristic threats and coercive diplomacy, including in its dealings with Greenland, Canada, Europe, Ukraine, and Gaza. The repeated threats to “bomb Iran” in case of failed negotiations were described as clear violations of the U.N. Charter and a grave threat to international peace and security.

“We, the signatories of this statement, stand united in our defense of Iran, its people, and the cause of global peace. Despite our varying political views and critiques of domestic governance, we will stand with our nation in the face of external aggression.”

The statement concluded with a call to action. “We urge the international community to oppose the warlike policies of the current U.S. administration and to condemn the ongoing crimes of the Israeli regime. Any military action targeting Iran or its defensive capacities is not merely an attack on a government—it is an attack on the Iranian people and a threat to both regional and global stability.”

