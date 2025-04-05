Yemen hits Israeli military site; downs ‘American-Israeli’ drone

The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out a drone attack against an Israeli military site near Tel Aviv and shot down an “American-Israeli” drone in Sa’ada governorate located in northern Yemen.

In a statement late on Friday, the Yemeni army said that its forces had carried out a military operation against an Israeli military site in the occupied area of Yafa (Tel Aviv) using a drone.

The statement said the Arab nation’s air defenses also managed to shoot down a Giant Shark F360 reconnaissance drone “operated by the American-Israeli enemy, while carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of Sa’ada Governorate.”

“The Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to continuing to fulfill their duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people until the aggression stops and the siege imposed on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted,” it added.

Meanwhile, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement’s political bureau warned on Friday that things are heading toward escalation due to the Israeli regime’s aggression on Gaza and the American mobilization in the region.

“We do not need to negotiate with America, directly or indirectly. Our military operations will stop only when an agreement to end the Israeli war on Gaza is implemented,” Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti told Al Jazeera news network.

He further warned that if the United States and Israel seek escalation, “we are ready.”

“We will inflict heavy losses on the occupation, both militarily and economically, and our operations are a bargaining chip in the hands of Palestinian negotiators,” he said.

Bukhaiti said that the Yemeni Armed Forces would halt their operations whenever a ceasefire agreement on Gaza is implemented.

“Whoever wants calm in the region must negotiate with Gaza, not with Yemen,” he stated.

