Hamas calls for trial of Israeli leaders for ‘systematic targeting’ of Palestinian children

On International Palestinian Children’s Day, the Islamic Resistance Movement called for the prosecution of Israeli leaders for “systematically targeting” Palestinian children.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas said Israeli crimes against Palestinian children continue unabated and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

“Since the start of aggression against the Gaza Strip, 19,000 Palestinian children have been martyred. Additionally, 39,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both parents,” the statement read.

The movement criticized the lack of accountability for these actions, saying that international silence has emboldened further crimes against children in Gaza.

It urged legal organizations to act decisively, expose Israel’s violations, and implement measures to protect Gaza’s children.

‘No land for children’

Meanwhile, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that children make up 51 percent of Gaza’s total population.

The agency reported on Saturday that, since Israel resumed the war on March 18, an average of 100 children have been killed or injured in Gaza every day.

“Young lives cut short in a war not of children’s making,” UNRWA chief Phillipe Lazzarini said in a post on X.

“The ceasefire at the beginning of the year gave Gaza’s children a chance to survive & be children. The resumption of the war is again robbing them of their childhood. The war has turned Gaza into a ‘no land’ for children,” he said.

2050**4353