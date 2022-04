The US fears the convergence of the two countries and seeks to cause difference between the two Muslim nations, Mojtaba Hosseini said.

The relationship between Iran and Iraq and its people is a natural and unavoidable, he further noted.

The US is after causing division between the two nations through different conspiracies, but it will not succeed in its plan, he underlined.

