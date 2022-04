Books can help people get familiarized with different cultures and civilizations, the President said.

Books and cultural works facilitate cultural cooperation, President Raisi noted.

He went on to say that books play an important role in economic and political analyses.

The closing ceremony on 29th edition of World Award for Book of the Year of the Islamic of Iran was held in Vahdat Hall in Tehran on Tuesday morning.



