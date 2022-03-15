A trip to nature and history in Alamut 

Residents of Tehran and Karaj need to drive less than four hours to reach the beautiful region and turn trip to an attractive and memorable tip.

Alamut is a mountainous region in the western edge of the Alborz range between the plain of Qazvin province. The region is situated in the border areas of Qazvin with Mazandaran and Gilan provinces.

There are sceneries such as lake, waterfalls, springs, rivers, gardens as well as historical and religious monuments in the region.

Many villages in Alamut are still old-fashion rural areas, which maintained their ancient architectural and social formats. Houses with wooden ceilings and local construction materials are attracting tourists. Stepped villages and villagers wearing traditional clothes turn the trip to Alamut into an exciting experience.

Alamut Castle

Moallem Kalayeh is capital city of Alamut-e Sharqi (East Alamut) District, in Qazvin County, which is about 86 kilometers far from Qazvin city. Alamut stepped villages are unique tourist attractions in the region.

There are numerous ecotourism resorts in villages of the Alamut region, where tourists can rest and enjoy rural attractions.

Alamut Castle or Alamut Fortress, the seat of Hassan Sabah, is one of the touristic sights in eastern Alamut region.

Ovan Lake

The historical monument is so important that is on United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Tentative List.

Visiting the historical castle will give the tourists a sense of trip to Isfahan and seeing Naqsh-e Jahan Square.

Ovan lake is a small lake in the Alamut region of the Alborz Mountain range, in Qazvin province.

Alamut People



Kilims, hazelnuts, blueberries and dried cherries are among most important souvenirs of Alamut region. Tourists can purchase herbal plants in Alamut villages.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish