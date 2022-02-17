Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 17

*** IRAN DAILY

- Iran urges US ‘political statement’ on JCPOA revival

Iran urged the US Congress on Wednesday to issue a “political statement” that Washington will stay committed to a possible agreement in in the course of the talks in Vienna to restore the 2015 nuclear deal.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian demanded the US guarantee on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in an interview with the Financial Times published on the ministry’s website.

- Russia tells West to see doctor for ‘paranoia’ over Ukraine

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations told Western leaders they should see a doctor for their “paranoia” over fears that Russian troops deployed near the border with Ukraine might invade.

“I think they need to have a good doctor, I recommend them to do it. Specialist on such paranoia cases,” said Dmitry Polyanskiy, denying that Russia intended to attack its neighbor.

- Analyst: West more in need of JCPOA revival deal

Iran’s negotiations with the P4+1 group in Vienna to lift sanctions and bring the United States back to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal or the JCPOA have reached decisive moments.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

- Is MBS lobbying against Biden?

According to persons familiar with the situation, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior advisor, met with Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler and top Saudi Aramco officials in recent weeks as part of a regional tour that mingled personal travel and business.

- Al-Zawraa Stadium in Iraq built relying on Iranian engineering

The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) inaugurated Al-Zawraa Stadium, in Iraqi capital city Baghdad, which was built by Iranian engineers, TPO portal published on Wednesday.

- Russia “embarrassed” the West “without firing a shot”

The United States continues to threaten Russia over the “invasion of Ukraine” despite Moscow withdrawing troops from its eastern border after they completed their role in large-scale military maneuvers Russia is conducting within its borders.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Nasrallah Advises Zionists to Leave Palestine

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Wednesday that the Lebanese resistance movement is producing drones and can turn its thousands of rockets into precision-guided missiles.

- A Paragon of Patience

Whoever cries on the sufferings of this girl is like the one cried for (the sufferings of)] her two brothers, Hasan and Husain –peace upon them.”

- Shamkhani Warns U.S., Europeans: JCPOA an ‘Empty Shell’, No Talks Beyond It

Iran’s top security official said Wednesday the United States and its European allies have turned the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), into an “empty shell”.

