Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 13

-- One injured, dozens of stores burned down in Tehran blaze

One person sustained injuries and nearly 30 stores completely burned down in a huge fire that erupted on Saturday morning in a mall in Tehran Grand Bazaar, according to related Iranian health and disaster management organizations.

On the details of the incident, Tehran Fire Department spokesman Jalal Maleki said the blaze was reported at 7:38 local time (0408 GMT), ISNA reported. He added upon receiving the report, firefighters from six stations were sent to the scene of the incident, noting that they arrived there three minutes after being dispatched. Maleki said the fire destroyed 30 stores along with the goods stored in them, adding it also damaged many walls in the building and shattered glasses.

-- Oil minister: Iran boosting refineries to decrease crude sales

Iran’s oil minister said the country is working to promote its oil refineries in terms of both quality and quantity, in an effort to decrease the volume of exports in the form crude oil.

Javad Owji noted that the development of Iran’s oil sector and investment in the field are among the Iranian administration’s top priorities given the vast resources of oil and gas existing in the country.

-- Some people have wrong knowledge about Sistan and Baluchestan Province



Navid Borhanzehi, a 35-year-old Baluchi from a remote village called Suraf in Iranshahr, southwestern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, is a well-known name on social media, especially on Twitter.

Having an active presence in social networks, especially Twitter, as a journalist, he managed to draw the attention of many people and gain a large number of followers. As an influential figure, he has helped solve many problems faced by people living in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

However, his media activities are not limited to expressing shortcomings and deficiencies.

“By presenting reports about the tourist attractions of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, I could encourage many Iranian and foreign tourists to travel to the region,” he said in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily.



-- Source: Iran Not Slow Walking in Vienna Talks

A source close to the Iranian delegation in the Vienna talks said Saturday Tehran has put many offers on the table and encouraged the other side to come up with new proposals to resolve outstanding issues, Press TV reported.

“Putting proposals on the table is quite a normal practice in any negotiation, and negotiation in its essence is a business of exchanging proposals, counter-proposals, and offers,” the source told the television.

-- President: Health Protocols Must Be Strictly Observed

President Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday underlined the need for strict monitoring of the implementation of the health protocols and guidelines for preventing spread of COVID-19.

“Simply receiving the vaccine is not enough, and public education should be provided to improve public health and to observe social distancing,” Raisi said.

“In order to prevent the disease, we need to pay serious attention to it. The executive bodies should not insist on holding meetings and ceremonies unless necessary, observing health protocols,” he added.

-- Iran U19 Futsal Team Beat Afghanistan at CAFA

The under-19 national Iranian men’s futsal team trounced the team of Afghanistan on Saturday at the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) in Bishkek. The match was held at Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

This was Iran’s first match at the CAFA futsal tournament. Iran will play Tajikistan’s team tomorrow February 13. The Iranian boys will continue their matches after the match against Tajikistan to face the host Kyrgyzstan on Friday, followed by their match against Uzbekistan next Sunday, February 19.

-- Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy heads to Vienna to join nuclear talks

Mehdi Safari, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, traveled to Austria on Saturday to join the Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks. Safari, a former Iranian ambassador to Russia and China, was also present at the beginning of the seventh round of the Vienna talks that started on November 29 last year.

While in Vienna, Safari met with a number of Austrian officials on the sidelines of the nuclear talks.

-- Pakistan eager for establishment of shipping line to Iran

Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini has said Pakistan is willing to establish a shipping line to Iranian ports, the portal of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

“Pakistan is interested in launching a shipping line between the two countries’ ports, but there are obstacles and problems that need to be resolved in this regard; the Iranian side is ready to allocate vessels for this line provided that the Pakistani side agrees to pay the costs for these vessels,” Hosseini said in an online meeting with PMO Head Ali-Akbar Safaei on Saturday.

Referring to the interest of the Pakistani Minister of Maritime Affairs in cooperating with Iran for resolving maritime issues, launching shipping lines, and joint cooperation of Gwadar and Chabahar ports, Hosseini said: “Pakistanis are currently considering launching shipping lines with Iran, Oman, and UAE.”

-- Social distancing: 8 resorts where the slopes are less skied

As you may know, Iranian land is covered with chains of jagged, low, or towing mountains some of which are comparable with those in the Alps. Iran is home to some world-renowned ski resorts. Also, it embraces many countless below-the-radar resorts that offer powder-chasers plenty of challenge amid a winter of social distancing.

Apart from COVID restrictions, some experienced skiers and snowboarders are in favor of below-the-radar resorts; recognizing benefits such as limited distractions from time spent on the slopes, fewer fellow powder seekers, shorter lift lines, more reasonably priced tickets, and lodging. In times of coronavirus, many leisure activities are subject to special safety measures and regulations. With many ups and downs, a fear of coronavirus infection is still with us, even the full-vaccinated ones.

