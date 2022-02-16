Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 16

*** IRAN DAILY

- Some Russian forces returning to bases after drills near Ukraine

Some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to their bases after completing drills, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, a move that could de-escalate frictions between Moscow and the West.

- ‘Single text’ in focus as Iran vows no compromise on JCPOA red lines

Iran on Tuesday renewed its call for a deal on the revival of the 2015 nuclear accord that encompasses all its “legitimate demands,” a day after it vowed not to back down from its red lines.

- US sanctions on Iran ‘crime against humanity’: Envoy

Iran’s mission to the United Nations denounced as “crime against humanity” the imposition of sanctions against the nation, saying such unilateral restrictive measures have put the lives of vulnerable people at risk by hampering their access to medicine.

- Bahrain’s ties with Israel could anger Iran

Despite Iran’s repeated warnings about the dangers of Israeli presence in the Persian Gulf region, Bahrain doubled down on its interactions with Israel, a move that will most likely upset diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

- IPL leaders Esteghlal edge Zob Ahan

Esteghlal football team edged past Zob Ahan 1-0 here on Matchday 17 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Sunday.

- President: Iranian people’s rights should be respected in Vienna talks

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi referred to the two countries' cooperation capacities in various fields, including energy, science and technology, industry and agriculture.

- Bahraini Rulers’ Bargain With the Beast

Bahrainis on Tuesday took to the streets on the anniversary of their 2011 uprising against the Al Khalifa regime to protest a two-day visit by Zionist prime minister Naftali Bennett to the Persian Gulf country.

- Iran’s Greco-Roman Wrestlers to Take Part at Bulgarian Tournament

Iran will send five Greco-Roman wrestlers to the Dan Kolov & Nikola Petrov Tournament in Bulgaria.

- Russia Welcomes Iran’s Plan to Host 3+3 South Caucasus Format Meeting

Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov has welcomed the arrangements to hold the next meeting of the 3+3 South Caucasus Platform in Iran, hoping that the meeting would contribute to regional security and stability.

