Iran-Pakistan mutual coordination increasing: Border commander

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi in an exclusive interview with IRNA on the sidelines of the visit of Iranian interior minister said during the visit of Ahmad Vahidi we have come to know that both Iran and Pakistan must protect their borders through close interaction and cooperation.

Referring to his visit to Karachi a month ago to observe the International Barracuda-XI Exercise in the Arabian Sea hosted by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency said that it helped the two countries to enhance their cooperation in maritime sector.

The commander of Iran's border guards said frequent meetings will facilitate the economic affairs of both countries, especially in the maritime sector, as well as address the problems of fishermen, who sometimes enter other country’s waters by mistake and later detained.

He added regarding the fight on trafficking, various meetings have been held and have produced satisfactory results.

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi went on to say that it seems that the security and economic officials of both countries are now more willing to cooperate and solve problems than in the past.

He noted the interaction and coordination between the two countries have been strengthened and in this regards a joint working group is formed to enhance cooperation.

He added that in future, we will witness trips to Iran by Pakistani officials as our counterparts in the Border Guard Command and Pakistan Army have been invited to visit o Iran so that we can reach a better understanding.

"Fortunately, the improvement in security at Iran's common border with Pakistan's friendly and brotherly country cannot be compared to the past, and we hope both countries will protect each other's borders more than before," he said.

