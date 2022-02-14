Iran FM to Borrell: Repetitive playing with text, West's lack of serious will, prolonging Vienna talks

He made the remark in a phone conversation with High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell who also acts as the senior coordinator of the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna between Iran and 4+1 namely France, the UK, Germany, Russia and China plus the European Union.

During the conversation, Amirabdollahian expressed his gratitude for the efforts made by Borrell and the EU senior negotiator Enrique Mora and, referring to the frank work of Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and the realistic initiatives introduced by the Iranian delegation, stressed that Iran never step back from its red lines which are based on logic.

Borrell appreciated the Iranian delegation's efforts and said the Vienna talks are now in a sensitive phased that needs all parties to exercise flexibility.

He said all parties should take into considerations the restrictions faced by others in an attempt to help talks advance better.

The two politicians agreed on the need for continuation of close exchange of views to help the talks go on and shared the view that negotiations have been positive so far.

Later on, Borrell wrote in his twitter account that "Another important call with Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian.

As Coordinator of the #JCPOA, I strongly believe an agreement is in sight. The moment has come to make an ultimate effort and reach a compromise."

