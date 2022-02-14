Hamas felicitates Iran’s Leader on Islamic Revolution anniv.

Haniyeh reiterated in his message that Hamas Movement and the Palestinians share the joys with the Iranians for the Islamic Revolution victory.

He emphasized that the victory of the Islamic Revolution was a great achievement for the Islamic Resistance project.

The Palestinian resistance figure offered gratitude to the Iranians for undertaking stances in favor of the Palestinians.

Bahman 22 in the Iranian calendar commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

