COVID-19 kills 168 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 168 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 133,886, Iran's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

28,956 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,543 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,327,200 patients out of a total of 6,836,221 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,157 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,664,949 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,851,145 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 21,470,719 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish