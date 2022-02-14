Feb 14, 2022, 2:41 PM
COVID-19 kills 168 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 133,886 with 168 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

28,956 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,543 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,327,200 patients out of a total of 6,836,221 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,157 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,664,949 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,851,145 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 21,470,719 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

