COVID-19 kills 133 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Tehran, IRNA – The number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 133,570 with 133 more Iranians killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours, Iran's Health Ministry announced on Saturday.

Some 133 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 133,570, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

18,598 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 2,078 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 6,281,274 patients out of a total of 6,780,453 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,343 COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 61,477,263 Iranians have received the first dose and 54,772,244 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 21,084,795 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

