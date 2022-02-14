Iranian Interior Minister arrives in Pakistan

Interior minister of Pakistan Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini received the minister at Nur-Khan Airbase Islamabad.

Some senior Pakistani Interior Ministry officials and a group of Iranian diplomats were also present on the occasion.

Vahidi's visit is being carried out on the invitation of his Pakistani Counterpart.

During his day-long visit to Pakistan, the Iranian minister will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other high officials.

This is Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran since his appointment.

Earlier Pakistan's Interior Ministry in a statement said that Iran-Pakistan border management and exchange of prisoners will be discussed during the meeting of both Interior Ministers.

