France, S Arabia to co-chair conf. on creating Palestinian state: Macron

According to a Wednesday morning report by IRNA, citing the Le Monde newspaper, Macron told reporters in the Saudi capital that he with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has decided to co-host the conference on Palestine.

The planned conference is expected to take place in June next year.

Responding to a question on whether France would recognize a Palestinian state, the French president said he would do so "at the right moment" and at a time "when it triggers reciprocal movements of recognition".

Diplomatic initiatives are of great importance to achieve the recognition of an independent Palestinian state, and Paris and Riyadh will multiply their joint diplomatic efforts in this regard in the coming months and will try to bring everyone along this path, he said.

Our goal is to involve in this work several other partners and allies from European and non-European countries who are ready to move in this direction and are currently waiting for the French initiative in this direction," the French president added.

The announcement came as the UN General Assembly has also voted l on convening an international conference in June aimed at advancing an independent Palestine as part of its annual review of the Palestinian question.

