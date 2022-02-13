Wushu, Kurash can accredit Iranian caravan in Winter Olympics

Reza Salehi-Amiri who along with two of his consultants visited the camp of the Iranian nation Kurash team told the athletes on Saturday that they were all hoped to harvest the games’ gold medals.

He said he was confident that the Iranian Kurash athletes will soon take a long leap forward. The performance of the athletes in this field of the martial arts is proof for this claim.

The Kurash athletes during the previous Asian competitions in Jakarta, too, recorded a glorious performance, he said.

The head of the National Iranian Olympic Committee ensured the team of his full support, arguing that the shining of the team in Asian games will open a new chapter for in this field in Iran.

He also said that the female Iranian Wushu athletes are really in good shape for winning medals in China.

1424

