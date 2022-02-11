Armenian PM invites President Raisi to pay visit to Armenia

In a message to President Raisi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President Raisi and the Iranians on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

While noting the determination of Armenia and Iran to strengthen peace and stability in the region, the Armenian prime minister officially invited President Raisi to visit Armenia.

It added that he is convinced that through joint efforts they will be committed to deepening Armenian-Iranian interstate relations at a high level, the multifaceted agenda of their cooperation will be further expanded for the benefit of their peoples and countries.

The Armenian prime minister in his message wished prosperity and success for the Iranian nation and government.

Bahman 22 commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

