Feb 11, 2022, 6:39 PM
Journalist ID: 3080
News Code: 84647881
0 Persons

Tags

Armenian PM invites President Raisi to pay visit to Armenia

Armenian PM invites President Raisi to pay visit to Armenia

Tehran, IRNA - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on Friday and invited him to visit Armenia.

In a message to President Raisi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated President Raisi and the Iranians on the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

While noting the determination of Armenia and Iran to strengthen peace and stability in the region, the Armenian prime minister officially invited President Raisi to visit Armenia.

It added that he is convinced that through joint efforts they will be committed to deepening Armenian-Iranian interstate relations at a high level, the multifaceted agenda of their cooperation will be further expanded for the benefit of their peoples and countries.

The Armenian prime minister in his message wished prosperity and success for the Iranian nation and government.

Bahman 22 commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha