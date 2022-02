Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait's crown prince Sheikh Mishaal al-Ahmed al-Jaber, and Kuwait's Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah in a separate message to President Raisi congratulated the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution to him and Iranians.

Bahman 22 in the Iranian calendar commemorates February 11, 1979, when the Islamic Revolution gained victory in Iran.

