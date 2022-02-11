Feb 11, 2022, 11:28 AM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 84647198
0 Persons

Tags

FMs of different world countries congratulate Islamic Revolution anniv

FMs of different world countries congratulate Islamic Revolution anniv

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministers and officials from different world countries have extended messages to their Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulating him on 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution on Friday.

One of the messages was from the spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

FMs of different world countries congratulate Islamic Revolution anniv

The other was from Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.

FMs of different world countries congratulate Islamic Revolution anniv

The Serbian officila in his message, wished prosperity and success for the Iranian nation and government.

Also, Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman has said that the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution is special for both because the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

FMs of different world countries congratulate Islamic Revolution anniv

Else was a message from Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in which he wished security and tranquility for the great Iranian nation.  

FMs of different world countries congratulate Islamic Revolution anniv

The foreign ministers of Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Turkey, Pakistan, Romania, Estonia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea and Syria in separate messages have already congratulated Amirabdollahian on the occasion.

Bahman 22- February 11, 1979- is the day of victory of the Islamic Revolution under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha