FMs of different world countries congratulate Islamic Revolution anniv

One of the messages was from the spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

The other was from Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.

The Serbian officila in his message, wished prosperity and success for the Iranian nation and government.

Also, Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman has said that the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution is special for both because the two countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

Else was a message from Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in which he wished security and tranquility for the great Iranian nation.

The foreign ministers of Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, Poland, Turkey, Pakistan, Romania, Estonia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, North Korea and Syria in separate messages have already congratulated Amirabdollahian on the occasion.

Bahman 22- February 11, 1979- is the day of victory of the Islamic Revolution under the leadership of the late Imam Khomeini.

