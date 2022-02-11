Islamic Revolution victory anniversary rallies underway across Iran

The rallies began at 09:30 hours local time in about 1,500 Iranian cities and over 3,000 villages.

People in red zones attend the rallies on their motorcycles or in cars to observe health protocols necessary to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

About 200 foreign correspondents and cameramen and more than 6,300 members of domestic media are covering the Bahman 22 rallies.

Balloons are to fly in the sky and the Army parachutists are going to perform shows as part of celebrations to mark the day.

President Ebrahim Raisi is to address the participants of the rallies in Tehran in Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla).

