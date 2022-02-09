US not in a position to set conditions for Iran: Official

Saeed Jalili, representative of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), addressed students in Tehran on Tuesday, noting that the enemy sought to put economic and military pressure on Iran, but following its failure to divert the Islamic Revolution, it wants to resort to propagate its false analysis.

The one, who is experiencing defeat, cannot set conditions for Iran, because it is similar to the situation that the Nazi Germany wanted to call for negotiations after end of the World War II, which seems completely ridiculous, Jalili stressed.

The former nuclear negotiator went on to say that officials and people should avoid being affected by false implications, and that the West, particularly the US, acknowledged that the maximum pressure imposed by the Trump administration failed to bear fruit and decrease Iran's oil export to zero, while the Islamic Republic of Iran exports 1.2 million bpd; so, it is important to be vigilant when it comes to realizing realities on the ground.

Jalili also noted that this year's Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution's victory) is of utmost importance, because the foe has explicitly declared that the maximum pressure on Iran is doomed to failure.

The 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is a document that proves the Iranian nation is right, because Iran complied with its commitments under the agreement, but the West, especially the US, did not abide by the contract they signed, he added.

Moreover, former US president Donald Trump ordered assassination of Iran's top commander (Major General Qasem Soleimani), but millions of Iranians and other nations held mourning ceremonies to commemorate the revered martyr.

