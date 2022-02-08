Amirabdollahian: Iran looking for good agreement within its nation's interests in Vienna

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday.

The two foreign ministers discussed the issues related to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to reach such (good) agreement is the shortest possible time, but it cannot be achieved without adopting a realistic approach by the western parties and their concrete measures," Amirabdollahian said.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, including the agreements reached during President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Russia.

The phone call came after the top Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani left Tehran for Vienna earlier on Tuesday to resume the unfinished eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of the US sanctions. The talks resumed after a one-week pause.

