Official: Iran, world's 10th top steel producer

Vice Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Vajihollah Jafari said Iran has exported over $5.2b worth of crude steel and steel products.

He added that over 30 million tons of steel ingots, 22 million tons of steel products and 100 million tons of iron ore are produced in Iran each year.

He went on to say that Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) has indigenized over $1b worth of parts and equipment in steel chain.

Iranian steel giants exported 3,811,617 million tons of steel during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (starting on March 21) and experienced an 18-percent growth compared with the same period last year.

The exported steel products consisted of blooms, billets, slabs, all kinds of engineering alloy, rebars, sponge iron, and hot briquettes iron.

Iran enjoys 68 different types of minerals. It has 2.7 billion tons of iron ore reserves and 2.6 billion tons of copper ore reserves.

