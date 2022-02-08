Leader highlights importance of full vaccination to contain COVID-19

He made the remarks on Tuesday when he received the commanders, officers and staff members of Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that he has already received his third dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The meeting is taking place on the 43rd anniversary of allegiance of Air Force commanders and officers to the late Imam Khomeini- father of the Islamic Revolution and founder of the Islamic Republic.

Today marks the day in history when a large group of Iranian Air Force commanders and officers pledged their allegiance to Imam Khomeini on February 8, 1979.

The crucial meeting led to victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Details about the news will be released later.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish