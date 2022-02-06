No precondition; Iran not after interim or restricted agreement: FM

The talks will definitely proceed only with expert opinions and in line with national interests, Amirabdollahian has noted.

Iran and 4+1 resumed talks on November 29, 2021, in Vienna, Austria, to work on the text and make effort to settle disagreements.

Basically, the talks have a process which does not contain any precondition, the foreign minister underlined.

Measures which are put down on paper could be good, said Amirabdollahian while stressing the importance of taking practical measures to remove anti-Iran sanctions.

The sole issue which is important to Iran is that practical measures should be taken by the United States, he added.

He went on to say that the lifting of the sanctions should be tangible and its effect should be felt.

Although the US officials repeatedly send messages through intermediaries to Iran and claim that they have good faith, Iran has seen no serious initiative during the current talks, he noted.

In response to the news about a two-year and an interim agreement, the foreign minister said Iran is after a good agreement and not a temporary and limited one.

In a related development, Amirabdollahian said on Saturday (February 5) that guarantee and verification after removal of the sanctions are among Iran’s main issues in the Vienna talks.

1483**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish